Strome scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Strome has three goals and three assists during his four-game point streak. Four of his six points in that span have come on the power play. The 28-year-old center is up to 14 goals, 42 points (15 on the power play), 101 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 51 appearances.