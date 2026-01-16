Strome scored a goal in a 3-2 loss to San Jose on Thursday.

It was a power-play marker. Alex Ovechkin's shot missed the net and caromed off the back wall right to Strome, who backhanded it from the right post. It extended his point streak to three games and three points (one goal, two assists; eight shots). Strome is on pace for a mid-60s finish this season, which would give him that kind of total in three of his last four seasons. At some point, you are who you are and Strome's 82-point 2024-25 may simply be an outlier.