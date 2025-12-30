Capitals' Dylan Strome: Three points in Monday's loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Strome scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers.
After helping to set up a pair of Tom Wilson tallies in the first period, Strome gave Washington a 3-2 lead early in the third, but Florida quickly erased it. Strome extended his point streak to five games with the performance, a stretch in which he's produced two goals and eight points. On the season, the 28-year-old center has eight goals and 31 points in 37 contests.
