Kuznetsov had a goal and an assist with four shots and two hits Tuesday in a 3-2 win over the Islanders in Game 4.
Kuznetsov and Alex Ovechkin reached into their bag of tricks with the Capitals trailing 2-0 and facing elimination. Kuznetsov got Washington on the board at 3:35 of the second period, going coast to coast up the right side and deking Semyon Varlamov. Just under two minutes later, he perfectly teed up an Ovechkin one-timer to tie the game. Kuznetsov has three goals and two assists in the series with 14 shots on goal.
