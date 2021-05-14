Kuznetsov (COVID-19 protocols) did not participate in Friday's optional skate, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov (COVID-19 protocols) have now been away from the Capitals for 11 days. It's unclear if the 28--year-old will be in the lineup for Game 1 on Saturday and no timetable for his return has been established.