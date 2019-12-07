Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Strikes on power play
Kuznetsov scored a power-play goal on three shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Friday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.
Kuznetsov's second-period tally gave the Capitals a 2-0 lead at the time. It was his 12th goal of the season, giving the Russian 29 points in 28 games. He's up to 10 power-play points, 66 shots on goal and 26 PIM in 2019-20.
More News
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Dishes three assists in win•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Continues to deliver•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Spoils King Henrik's shutout bid•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Pots ninth goal•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Lights lamp twice in loss•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Fills scoresheet•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.