Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Strikes on power play

Kuznetsov scored a power-play goal on three shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Friday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Kuznetsov's second-period tally gave the Capitals a 2-0 lead at the time. It was his 12th goal of the season, giving the Russian 29 points in 28 games. He's up to 10 power-play points, 66 shots on goal and 26 PIM in 2019-20.