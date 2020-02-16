Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Won't play Monday
Kuznetsov (upper body) has been ruled out of Monday's game versus the Golden Knights, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Kuznetsov took line rushes and worked on the second power-play unit Sunday, so although he's getting closer, the pivot won't be ready Monday. Lars Eller is expected to remain as the team's second-line center while Kuznetsov aims to return Thursday versus the Canadiens.
More News
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Slated to sit Saturday•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Labeled day-to-day•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Goals in back-to-back games•
-
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Points hard to come by•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.