Play

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Won't play Monday

Kuznetsov (upper body) has been ruled out of Monday's game versus the Golden Knights, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Kuznetsov took line rushes and worked on the second power-play unit Sunday, so although he's getting closer, the pivot won't be ready Monday. Lars Eller is expected to remain as the team's second-line center while Kuznetsov aims to return Thursday versus the Canadiens.

More News
Our Latest Stories