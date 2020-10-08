Verhaeghe did not receive a qualifying offer from the Lightning and will become a UFA on Friday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Verhaeghe appears to be the victim of the Lightning's impending salary-cap crunch. As a restricted free agent, he would have had arbitration rights that would have likely made him too expensive for the Lightning to keep. The 25-year-old racked up nine goals and 13 points in 52 NHL appearances in his first campaign. He also had two assists in eight playoff appearances as the Lightning completed a Stanley Cup run. He should be able to find a landing spot in the bottom-six for some team in the league.