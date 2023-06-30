Gurianov won't receive a qualifying offer from the Canadiens, which will make him an unrestricted free agent Saturday, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Gurianov had seven goals and 17 points in 66 contests while averaging 13:12 of ice time between Dallas and Montreal in 2022-23. He's coming off a one-year, $2.9 million contract and would have required a qualifying offer of the same amount for Montreal to retain his exclusive negotiating rights.