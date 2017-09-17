Play

Boyle (personal) missed practice but skated on his own Sunday, Andrew Gross of The Record reports.

The former Boston College Eagle was absent from Saturday's practice, as well, and head coach John Hynes stated that Boyle is day-to-day. The Devils take on the Capitals in their first preseason matchup Monday, and there's been no indication as to whether or not Boyle will be in the lineup.

