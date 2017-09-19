Boyle has been diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia.

This is obviously terrible news for everyone involved, but the silver lining has to be that the disease was caught early and is treatable with medication, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reports. Boyle is reportedly feeling "as close to normal as you can feel," and he's still planning on being ready for the Devils' Opening Night game Oct. 7 against the Avalanche, but his availability for that contest likely won't be determined for several weeks. For the time being, Boyle will focus solely on working with team doctors to determine the best course of action for his treatment.