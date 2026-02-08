Hughes (lower body) will be available to play for the United States against Latvia on Thursday, Bill Price of NHL.com reports.

Hughes missed New Jersey's final three games before the break, but he will be good to go for the beginning of the 2026 Winter Olympics. He was a full participant in Sunday's practice and feels fine to return to action. Hughes has compiled 12 goals, 36 points and 127 shots on net through 36 NHL outings this season.