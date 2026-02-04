Hughes (lower body) will not be an option versus the Islanders on Thursday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

At this point, Hughes could be in danger of missing the Winter Olympics with Team USA, though he'll have until next Thursday's clash with Latvia to get to 100 percent. Prior to getting hurt, the 24-year-old center was rolling offensively with 12 points in his last 11 games, including one goal and five helpers with the man advantage.