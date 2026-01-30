Hughes left Thursday's game versus the Predators after tweaking something in his lower body. Head coach Sheldon Keefe was not overly concerned about Hughes' status, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Hughes retreated to the locker room twice in the first period, and he was unable to come back after his second exit. The 24-year-old center should be considered day-to-day currently. It's unclear if he'll be able to suit up Saturday versus the Senators, but for now, it doesn't seem like his Olympic participation is at risk.