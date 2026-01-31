Hughes (lower body) won't play against Ottawa on Saturday.

Hughes remains day-to-day and will miss at least one game after tweaking something in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Nashville. He has compiled 12 goals, 36 points and 127 shots on net across 36 appearances this season. Based on Saturday's morning skate, Dawson Mercer is poised to center the top line, but Nico Hischier (illness) could occupy that role if he can play.