Markstrom is slated to start on the road against the Rangers on Wednesday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Markstrom has allowed at least three goals in each of his past five outings. He's 20-16-1 with a 3.10 GAA and an .885 save percentage in 38 appearances this campaign. The Rangers enjoyed a four-game winning streak in which they outscored adversaries 20-7, but New York saw that run come to an end with a 4-1 loss to the Kings on Monday.