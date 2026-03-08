Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Starting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Markstrom will start in net for Sunday's game against the Red Wings, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Despite playing Friday night against the Rangers, Markstrom will make a sixth straight start and go for his fifth straight win for the surging Devils on Sunday against the Red Wings. The 36-year-old is 4-1-0 with a .915 save percentage since the Olympic break. He faces a Red Wings team that has lost three of their last four games.
More News
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Cruises to fourth straight win•
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Between pipes Saturday•
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Nabs third straight win•
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Starting again Wednesday•
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Second straight win•
-
Devils' Jacob Markstrom: Between pipes versus Cats•