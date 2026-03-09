Markstrom turned aside 27 of 30 shots on goal in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Red Wings.

Markstrom fell to Detroit's steady stream of offense Sunday, as he allowed a goal in each period. With the loss, he now has a 19-15-1 record, a 3.05 GAA and an .888 save percentage over 36 outings this season. Sunday's defeat snapped the 36-year-old netminder's four-game win streak. With a 4-2-0 record, a 2.32 GAA and a .912 save percentage across six games since the Olympic break, Markstrom provides good value in fantasy in most league formats for the time being. His next opportunity to bounce back is Thursday against the Flames.