Allen stopped 22 of 26 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

Allen made his first start since beating the Oilers on Jan. 20, but for the most part, his recent games have been underwhelming. The 35-year-old netminder has dropped four of his five starts in January, posting a 3.29 GAA and a subpar .876 save percentage. That, coupled with his backup role behind Jakub Markstrom, suggests Allen's upside is limited to games with a favorable matchup.