Allen stopped 11 of 13 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Islanders, with New York's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The 35-year-old was locked in a 1-1 goaltending duel with Ilya Sorokin through two periods and even picked up an assist on Nico Hischier's tally, but Bo Horvat slipped a puck past Allen late in the final frame to put the visitors on top. Allen is probably looking forward to the Olympic break, having lost three straight starts and six of seven since the beginning of January while posting a 3.08 GAA and .880 save percentage.