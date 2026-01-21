Allen stopped 22 of 23 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Oilers.

Allen hadn't played in the Devils' last four games. He lost his previous three outings, but he bounced back in a big way Tuesday, limiting the damage to a Matt Savoie goal in the second period. With the win, Allen improved to 12-11-1 with a 2.61 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 25 appearances. The Devils close out the road trip with a pair of favorable matchups, as they visit the Canucks on Friday and the Kraken on Sunday.