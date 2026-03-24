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Allen will protect the road goal versus the Stars on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Allen will make his second start in a row after holding the Capitals to one goal on 27 shots in a 2-1 loss Friday. The 35-year-old has mostly served as backup to Jacob Markstrom this season -- this will be Allen's fourth outing in 13 games since the Olympic break. Even with the Stars missing some pieces, they're a tough challenge, making Allen a risky fantasy play on a busy schedule.

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