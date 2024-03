Allen will defend the road net Sunday against the Golden Knights, according to Sam Kasan of the Devils' official site.

Allen made 35 saves in a 6-2 win over Dallas on Thursday during his first start as a member of the Devils. He was acquired from Montreal on March 8. In 22 appearances this season, Allen has a 7-12-3 record with a 3.57 GAA and an .895 save percentage. Vegas is tied for 14th in the league this campaign with 3.17 goals per contest.