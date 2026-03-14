Allen will patrol the home crease versus Los Angeles on Saturday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Allen will make his first start since Feb. 25, a span of seven games. Allen will look to snap a four-game losing streak, allowing 11 goals on 102 shots (.892 save percentage). He is 12-15-1 with a 2.64 GAA and a .906 save percentage over 29 outings this season. The Kings will be a tired team, coming off a 3-2 win in Long Island on Friday.