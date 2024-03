Allen will protect the home net Saturday against Ottawa, according to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Allen has won his past two outings, stopping 54 of 57 shots over that span. He has three wins in four starts with New Jersey since being acquired from Montreal on March 8. In 25 appearances this season between the Devils and Canadiens, Allen has gone 9-13-3 with a 3.34 GAA and a .901 save percentage. Ottawa is tied for 16th in the league with 3.12 goals per contest this campaign.