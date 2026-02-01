Allen stopped 30 of 33 shots on net in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Senators.

Allen allowed just one goal across the first two periods before the Senators scored two goals against him in the third. With the loss, the 35-year-old netminder now holds a 12-13-1 record, a 2.68 GAA and a .907 save percentage across 27 appearances this season. Since the calendar flipped to 2026, the veteran netminder has struggled to find the win column with a 1-5-0 record over six starts. Allen is best left on waivers in fantasy until he can compile multiple wins in a row, which he hasn't done since mid-December. His next chance to bounce back is in Tuesday's home clash against the Blue Jackets.