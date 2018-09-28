Dea was claimed off waivers by the Devils from the Penguins on Friday, Jim Cerny of Sporting News reports.

Dea racked up 50 points in 70 games with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last season, so it doesn't come as a shock to see a team snatch him up off the waiver wire. The 24-year-old has played in just six NHL games for Pittsburgh and while he figures to spend some time in the press box for New Jersey, he likely will log significantly more games this season with his new club.