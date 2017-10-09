Devils' Jimmy Hayes: Moved up to second line in practice
Hayes skated on a line with Nico Hischier and Marcus Johansson in practice Sunday, The Bergen Record reports.
It seems coach John Hynes is experimenting with his lines given Kyle Palmeri's lower-body injury. Hischier was able to drive play and record six shots in his debut, and Hayes would certainly receive more offensive-zone time in an elevated role than he did on the third line. If the 27-year-old can build chemistry with Hischier and Johansson and stick on their line, Hayes could end up taking a run at the 30-point plateau for the second time in his career.
