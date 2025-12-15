Hughes scored a goal and fired five shots on net in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Vancouver.

While Sunday's contest was circled on the calendar to be a showdown between Luke and his brother Quinn Hughes before the latter was traded to Minnesota two days prior, Luke ensured that a Hughes brother found the scoresheet with his goal in the second period. He is up to three goals, 18 points, 77 shots on net and 26 blocked shots through 33 games this season. Despite New Jersey's recent struggles, the 22-year-old blueliner has played well offensively with four points and 15 shots on goal in his last five games. The third-year defenseman was also given the keys to New Jersey's power play, even with Dougie Hamilton healthy. Hughes is on track to reach the 40-point mark for the third consecutive year, and his solid category coverage, to go along with his above-average offensive play from the blue line, gives him good value in most fantasy formats.