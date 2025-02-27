Hughes notched an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Hughes has three helpers over his last two contests, with his latest assist setting up his elder brother, Jack Hughes, for the Devils' lone goal Wednesday. The younger Hughes has earned six points and a plus-1 rating over his last eight outings as he continues to make an impact on offense. For the season, he has 25 points, 79 shots on net, 43 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 51 games.