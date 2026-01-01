Hughes scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Hughes came through when the Devils needed him the most. Trailing by two goals in the third period, Hughes set up Nico Hischier's power-play goal and later netted the game-winning goal with a snap shot at the 4:45 mark of the final frame. This two-point performance snapped a four-game pointless skid for the defenseman, who has four goals and 21 points in 40 games this season.