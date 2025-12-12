Hughes had a goal and an assist in an 8-4 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Hughes took a pass, spun away from a Tampa Bay defender and fired a quick snap shot past Jonas Johansson. He has three points (one goal, two assists) in his last three games after going five games without a point. The goal was Hughes' first in 13 games. He has 17 points (two goals, 15 assists) in 31 games this season. His 2.9 shooting percentage is plenty unlucky -- his career average is 5.8. So, watch for a few more goals off Hughes' stick.