Hughes collected two assists, two shots, two hits and two PIM in Thursday's 6-3 loss to Carolina.

Despite not playing in the preseason due to a contract dispute, Hughes is off to a strong start from an offensive perspective, and he also saw 20:46 of ice time in the season-opening defeat. The 22-year-old defenseman has a lot to live up to after signing a seven-year, $63 million contract earlier this month, but if Thursday's performance is any indication, Hughes could be on his way to shattering his high-water mark of 47 points, which he set during his first full season in 2023-24. The 2021 first-round pick is skating on the top pairing in addition to quarterbacking the No. 1 power-play group.