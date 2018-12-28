Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Gets first NHL victory
Blackwood made 40 saves to defeat the Bruins by a 5-2 score Thursday.
Blackwood's NHL career is off to a strong start, as he's held each of his first four opponents (two starts) to two goals or fewer. This was his first NHL win, so kudos to those owners who looked the 22-year-old netminder's way in this seemingly difficult matchup.
