Blackwood (upper body) will start in Sunday's home game versus the Penguins, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Blackwood was a late scratch for Thursday's game and he sat out Saturday, but the 24-year-old will be back in the blue paint Sunday. He's endured a rough stretch, posting just one win and an .859 save percentage over his last seven appearances. However, he'll get some relief playing a Penguins team that's without Evgeni Malkin (lower body).
More News
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Suffered UBI in warmups•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: No longer starting•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Set to start against Pens•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Ample support in win•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Slated to start•