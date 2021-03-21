Blackwood (upper body) will start in Sunday's home game versus the Penguins, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood was a late scratch for Thursday's game and he sat out Saturday, but the 24-year-old will be back in the blue paint Sunday. He's endured a rough stretch, posting just one win and an .859 save percentage over his last seven appearances. However, he'll get some relief playing a Penguins team that's without Evgeni Malkin (lower body).