Devils' Mirco Mueller: Practices for first time since injury
Mueller (collarbone) returned to practice Friday for the first time since suffering a broken clavicle Nov. 12.
Mueller will likely have to get a good chunk of practice sessions in before he's considered to rejoin the lineup, but the blueliner made a significant step in his recovery Friday. He had racked up two assists over 13 games before suffering the injury, though his biggest asset is his willingness to sacrifice his body. Mueller notched nine hits and 26 blocks shots before going down.
