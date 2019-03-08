Devils' Mirco Mueller: Unavailable Saturday as well
Mueller (shoulder) was already ruled out against the Capitals on Friday, but he will also miss Saturday's matchup with the Rangers, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Mueller has missed three games due to his shoulder issue and is now set to be sidelined for another two. Considering how much worse it could have been when the blueliner was stretchered off the ice, the fact that he is just dealing with a shoulder injury feels like good news. Until the Swiss national is cleared to play, Steve Santini should continue to round out the blue line.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...