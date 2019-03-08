Mueller (shoulder) was already ruled out against the Capitals on Friday, but he will also miss Saturday's matchup with the Rangers, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Mueller has missed three games due to his shoulder issue and is now set to be sidelined for another two. Considering how much worse it could have been when the blueliner was stretchered off the ice, the fact that he is just dealing with a shoulder injury feels like good news. Until the Swiss national is cleared to play, Steve Santini should continue to round out the blue line.