Meier scored a goal on eight shots, added two PIM, doled out two hits and blocked three shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

Meier has two goals in three games since the Olympic break. The 29-year-old winger has also taken 18 shots on net in that span, so he could cash in a little more often with some puck luck. For the season, he's at 16 goals, 30 points, 194 shots on net, 100 hits, 36 blocked shots and a minus-19 rating over 55 appearances. His 8.2 shooting percentage this year is his worst in the last five campaigns, though the Devils have underwhelmed as a team, which has likely led to some of his struggles.