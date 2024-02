Toffoli opened the scoring Monday with a power play goal during New Jersey's 3-1 win over Seattle.

Toffoli has been putting up points lately, but it's been feast or famine. In the last seven games, he has posted six goals, but he has been held without a point in three of those games. He's certainly put in the work to get those goals, however. He's put 32 shots on net over those seven games. That's a good sign that the production can continue.