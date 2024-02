Toffoli scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Ligtning.

His tally early in the second period cut the Devils' deficit to 2-1, but it was as close as they got on the afternoon. Toffoli extended his point streak to six games with the tally, and the 31-year-old winger has 25 goals on the season -- the fourth time in his career he's reached that mark.