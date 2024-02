Toffoli notched two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

The veteran winger extended his point streak to five games with the effort, but it was Toffoli's first multi-point performance since he recorded a hat trick against the Golden Knights on Jan. 22. He's having a solid first season with the Devils, and through 56 games, Toffoli has 24 goals and 41 points.