Grant scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added a pair of assists in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

Grant helped out on goals by Gerald Mayhew and Trevor Zegras in the contest. On the empty-netter, Grant stole the puck and scored on his own, matching his career high with 15 goals this season. He's already set a new personal best with 26 points, and he's added 115 shots on net, 68 hits and a minus-16 rating in 69 outings this season.