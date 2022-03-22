Grant scored a pair of goals on five shots, went plus-3 and added two hits in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Predators.

Grant tallied in the first and third period Monday, but it wasn't enough to get the win. The 31-year-old got a bump up to the second line Monday after Rickard Rakell was traded to the Penguins. Grant's up to 11 goals, 18 points, 93 shots on net, 56 hits and a minus-14 rating through 57 outings. He'll likely continue to see middle-six minutes until the Ducks get some of their injured forwards back.