Grant scored a goal during Sunday's 5-4 loss to the visiting Kraken.

Grant, who dressed for the first time since Nov. 3 because of an upper-body injury, scored his first goal in nine appearances Sunday. The 32-year-old center's rebound marker pulled the Ducks to within 3-2 at 1:48 of the second period. Grant added two shots during 15:12 of ice time as the Ducks have dropped five of their past six outings.