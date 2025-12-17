LaCombe scored a goal Tuesday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.

LaCombe tied it 3-3 with 3:16 left in the third frame for with a shot from below the goal line that went off the mask of Jet Greaves and ultimately forced overtime. He has a goal in each of his last two games. LaCombe's ice time is climbing -- he recorded a whopping 31:23 in Tuesday's loss. He has six goals, 24 assists and 77 shots in 34 contests this season.