Ducks' Jackson LaCombe: Fluke goal forces overtime
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
LaCombe scored a goal Tuesday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.
LaCombe tied it 3-3 with 3:16 left in the third frame for with a shot from below the goal line that went off the mask of Jet Greaves and ultimately forced overtime. He has a goal in each of his last two games. LaCombe's ice time is climbing -- he recorded a whopping 31:23 in Tuesday's loss. He has six goals, 24 assists and 77 shots in 34 contests this season.
