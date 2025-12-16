LaCombe scored a shorthanded goal on five shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

LaCombe's goal was the opening tally at 7:18 of the second period. This was his first career shorthanded goal and his fourth shorthanded point, two of which have come this year. He's earned five points over his last six games and is up to five goals, 19 points, 76 shots on net, 62 blocked shots, 29 hits and a plus-1 rating over 33 appearances.