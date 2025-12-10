Ducks' Jackson LaCombe: Three-game, three-point streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
LaCombe scored a goal in a 4-3 shootout win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
LaCombe carried the puck down the far wall and wired a wrist shot from a sharp angle over Arturs Silovs' right shoulder. The point stretched his point streak to three games and three points (one goal, two assists; 12 shots). LaCombe has four goals, 13 assists and 67 shots in 30 games, a pace that will seem equal or better his 43-point success last year.
