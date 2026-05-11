Dostal stopped 18 of 21 shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Dostal continues to alternate wins and losses. This was a big win for him to get after he was pulled after the first period of Game 3. Dostal is now 6-4 with a 3.42 GAA and an .874 save percentage over 10 playoff contests. While his Game 4 performance wasn't all that impressive, it should be enough for the 25-year-old to get the nod on the road in Game 5.