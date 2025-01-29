Dostal allowed four goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Kraken.

Dostal gave up three of the goals in the first period before settling in and protecting a lead after the Ducks' strong middle frame. The 24-year-old has won back-to-back outings -- his last one came in relief of John Gibson, who was injured Saturday versus the Predators but was ultimately able to serve as backup Tuesday. Dostal is up to 13-13-4 record with a 2.96 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 30 appearances. The Ducks play in Calgary on Thursday.