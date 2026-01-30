Dostal stopped 24 of 25 shots in Thursday's 2-0 loss to the Canucks. The second goal was an empty-netter.

That's a tough way to see a six-game winning streak snapped. Dostal put in a fine performance, keeping the Canucks off the board for 50 minutes before Drew O'Connor's icebreaker in the middle of the third period. The loss dropped Dostal to 19-13-2 with a 2.95 GAA and an .896 save percentage over 36 outings this season. The Ducks are back in action at home Sunday versus the Golden Knights. Dostal is slated to represent Czechia at the Olympics, so it's unclear what his workload will look like over the Ducks' last two games before the tournament.